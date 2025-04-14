Choksi's Legal Tug of War: Seven-Year Stalemate in PNB Fraud Case

The high-profile legal saga involving Mehul Choksi, a pivotal figure in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case, continues to unfold amid procedural entanglements. Despite his recent arrest in Belgium, efforts to declare him a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) have faced significant delays.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi have been at the center of the fraudulent activities, allegedly siphoning off large sums through elaborate schemes. Choksi's arrest came after prolonged investigations and extradition attempts by Indian authorities.

The Enforcement Directorate's plea to confiscate his assets and declare him an FEO has been thwarted by a series of legal applications, often dismissed but constantly impeding progress. With court decisions notwithstanding, the case underscores the challenges in dealing with economic crimes within the judicial framework.

