Left Menu

Choksi's Legal Tug of War: Seven-Year Stalemate in PNB Fraud Case

Mehul Choksi, implicated in the multi-crore PNB fraud, faces legal delays in being declared a Fugitive Economic Offender, despite his arrest in Belgium. For over seven years, court proceedings have been stalled by procedural challenges and continuous applications from Choksi. The case highlights legal complexities in high-profile economic offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:42 IST
Choksi's Legal Tug of War: Seven-Year Stalemate in PNB Fraud Case
Mehul Choksi
  • Country:
  • India

The high-profile legal saga involving Mehul Choksi, a pivotal figure in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case, continues to unfold amid procedural entanglements. Despite his recent arrest in Belgium, efforts to declare him a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) have faced significant delays.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi have been at the center of the fraudulent activities, allegedly siphoning off large sums through elaborate schemes. Choksi's arrest came after prolonged investigations and extradition attempts by Indian authorities.

The Enforcement Directorate's plea to confiscate his assets and declare him an FEO has been thwarted by a series of legal applications, often dismissed but constantly impeding progress. With court decisions notwithstanding, the case underscores the challenges in dealing with economic crimes within the judicial framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025