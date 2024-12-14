Tragedy in Manipur: Two Migrant Workers Shot Dead

In a disturbing incident in Manipur's Kakching district, two teenage migrant workers from Bihar were fatally shot on Saturday evening.

The attack took place near the panchayat office on Kakching-Wabagai Road at approximately 5:20 PM, according to local authorities.

The victims, identified as Sunalal Kumar, 18, and Dasharat Kumar, 17, hailed from Rajwahi village in Bihar's Gopalganj district. They had been residing in a rented accommodation in the Metei-dominated area of Kakching. Police have yet to identify those responsible for the incident.

