Tragedy in Manipur: Two Migrant Workers Shot Dead

In Manipur's Kakching district, two teenage migrant workers from Bihar were tragically shot dead. The victims, Sunalal Kumar and Dasharat Kumar, were working as construction workers. The incident occurred near the panchayat office, but those responsible have not yet been identified by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:31 IST
In a disturbing incident in Manipur's Kakching district, two teenage migrant workers from Bihar were fatally shot on Saturday evening.

The attack took place near the panchayat office on Kakching-Wabagai Road at approximately 5:20 PM, according to local authorities.

The victims, identified as Sunalal Kumar, 18, and Dasharat Kumar, 17, hailed from Rajwahi village in Bihar's Gopalganj district. They had been residing in a rented accommodation in the Metei-dominated area of Kakching. Police have yet to identify those responsible for the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

