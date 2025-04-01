Tragedy at Kalpetta Police Station: Young Man Found Dead
An 18-year-old man from Ambalavayal, detained in connection with a missing girl case, was found dead in Kalpetta police station's toilet. Gokul was discovered hanging and declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. He was not an accused but was held for further questioning.
An 18-year-old man detained at Kalpetta police station in connection with a missing girl case was found dead in the station's toilet, police reported on Tuesday.
Identified as Gokul from Ambalavayal, he was discovered hanging in the toilet on Tuesday morning. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, authorities said.
Both Gokul and the minor girl had been taken into custody from Kozhikode on Monday evening, with the girl later moved to a state-run women's shelter. Gokul, initially not named an accused, was held overnight for further investigation into the case. Reports suggest he used his shirt to hang himself.
(With inputs from agencies.)
