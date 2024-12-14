Tragic Shooting at Wedding: Waiter Killed Over Service Delay

A waiter was tragically killed following an altercation at a wedding in Sainik Colony, police reported. The unfortunate incident was sparked by a delay in service.

Police acted swiftly, arresting two suspects, Mohit and Monu, within mere hours. The duo allegedly resorted to violence during a disagreement over service time.

According to the victim's uncle, a complaint was filed claiming Mohit shot Mubarak alias Badshah in the chest after heated exchanges. Investigations continue to unfold, shedding light on motives and events leading to the fatal confrontation.

