Tragic Shooting at Wedding: Waiter Killed Over Service Delay
A waiter, Mubarak alias Badshah, was fatally shot by Mohit at a wedding in Sainik Colony due to a perceived delay in service. The police apprehended Mohit and Monu, both childhood friends, within five hours. The incident arose from an altercation over service times.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:50 IST
A waiter was tragically killed following an altercation at a wedding in Sainik Colony, police reported. The unfortunate incident was sparked by a delay in service.
Police acted swiftly, arresting two suspects, Mohit and Monu, within mere hours. The duo allegedly resorted to violence during a disagreement over service time.
According to the victim's uncle, a complaint was filed claiming Mohit shot Mubarak alias Badshah in the chest after heated exchanges. Investigations continue to unfold, shedding light on motives and events leading to the fatal confrontation.
