Left Menu

Tragic Shooting at Wedding: Waiter Killed Over Service Delay

A waiter, Mubarak alias Badshah, was fatally shot by Mohit at a wedding in Sainik Colony due to a perceived delay in service. The police apprehended Mohit and Monu, both childhood friends, within five hours. The incident arose from an altercation over service times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:50 IST
Tragic Shooting at Wedding: Waiter Killed Over Service Delay
  • Country:
  • India

A waiter was tragically killed following an altercation at a wedding in Sainik Colony, police reported. The unfortunate incident was sparked by a delay in service.

Police acted swiftly, arresting two suspects, Mohit and Monu, within mere hours. The duo allegedly resorted to violence during a disagreement over service time.

According to the victim's uncle, a complaint was filed claiming Mohit shot Mubarak alias Badshah in the chest after heated exchanges. Investigations continue to unfold, shedding light on motives and events leading to the fatal confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024