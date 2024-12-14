AAP's Bold Vision for Jalandhar: Transforming Legacy into Modernity
The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has launched its campaign for the upcoming Jalandhar municipal corporation elections, promising swift commencement of projects focused on transparency and governance. Key promises include 100 electric buses, 24/7 water supply, modern parking, and surveillance systems, alongside sports heritage recognition.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has kicked off its campaign for the Jalandhar municipal corporation elections, scheduled for December 21. Aman Arora, the Punjab unit chief, announced a manifesto rooted in extensive public consultations, focusing on starting projects without delay to ensure transparency and accountability.
Key highlights include the introduction of 100 electric buses and charging stations to combat pollution and improve public transport. Arora also addressed water scarcity, pledging 24/7 clean water supply and modernization of Jalandhar's water infrastructure. Urban traffic woes will be tackled with new parking facilities, while CCTV cameras enhance security.
In commitment to Jalandhar's sports legacy, the AAP promises sports memorials, revitalization of landmarks like Burton Park, and infrastructure projects such as the PAP flyover. Arora emphasized that these are not mere promises but commitments to the citizens, with work commencing immediately upon an AAP-led mayoral victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NDMC Pioneers 24/7 Water Supply Revolution in Delhi
Hyderabad's Green Move: 3,000 Electric Buses to Hit the Road
Pioneering Sustainable Urban Transport: SWITCH Mobility's Electric Buses
Fatal Flaws: The Troubling Safety Record of Olectra Electric Buses
ADB Approves $50.3M Financing to Enhance Water Supply and Sanitation Services in Laos