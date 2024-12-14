AAP's Bold Vision for Jalandhar: Transforming Legacy into Modernity

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has kicked off its campaign for the Jalandhar municipal corporation elections, scheduled for December 21. Aman Arora, the Punjab unit chief, announced a manifesto rooted in extensive public consultations, focusing on starting projects without delay to ensure transparency and accountability.

Key highlights include the introduction of 100 electric buses and charging stations to combat pollution and improve public transport. Arora also addressed water scarcity, pledging 24/7 clean water supply and modernization of Jalandhar's water infrastructure. Urban traffic woes will be tackled with new parking facilities, while CCTV cameras enhance security.

In commitment to Jalandhar's sports legacy, the AAP promises sports memorials, revitalization of landmarks like Burton Park, and infrastructure projects such as the PAP flyover. Arora emphasized that these are not mere promises but commitments to the citizens, with work commencing immediately upon an AAP-led mayoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)