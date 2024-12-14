Left Menu

AAP's Bold Vision for Jalandhar: Transforming Legacy into Modernity

The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has launched its campaign for the upcoming Jalandhar municipal corporation elections, promising swift commencement of projects focused on transparency and governance. Key promises include 100 electric buses, 24/7 water supply, modern parking, and surveillance systems, alongside sports heritage recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:02 IST
AAP's Bold Vision for Jalandhar: Transforming Legacy into Modernity
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has kicked off its campaign for the Jalandhar municipal corporation elections, scheduled for December 21. Aman Arora, the Punjab unit chief, announced a manifesto rooted in extensive public consultations, focusing on starting projects without delay to ensure transparency and accountability.

Key highlights include the introduction of 100 electric buses and charging stations to combat pollution and improve public transport. Arora also addressed water scarcity, pledging 24/7 clean water supply and modernization of Jalandhar's water infrastructure. Urban traffic woes will be tackled with new parking facilities, while CCTV cameras enhance security.

In commitment to Jalandhar's sports legacy, the AAP promises sports memorials, revitalization of landmarks like Burton Park, and infrastructure projects such as the PAP flyover. Arora emphasized that these are not mere promises but commitments to the citizens, with work commencing immediately upon an AAP-led mayoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024