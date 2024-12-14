Farmers in Legal Battle Over Land Ownership in Maharashtra

BJP Kisan Morcha leader Sandeep Gidde Patil has pledged legal assistance to nearly 300 farmers in Talegaon, Latur district, Maharashtra, who have been served notices by the Waqf Board Tribunal regarding land ownership disputes.

These notices stem from a petition that claims the 300-acre lands are Waqf properties. Patil recently visited the affected farmers, assuring them of all necessary legal support. He urged Maharashtra MPs to transcend political differences and back the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, emphasizing its importance in safeguarding farmers' rights.

In the recent clarification by the Maharashtra State Waqf Board, it was stated that they had not made any land claims in the area, with the notices originating from an individual petition to the tribunal.

(With inputs from agencies.)