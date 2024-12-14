Quick Resolution: Fort Eisenhower's Brief Lockdown

Fort Eisenhower in Georgia experienced a brief lockdown on Saturday morning following a security alert. The alert, disseminated through social media by the base's operations center, urged personnel to implement immediate lockdown procedures.

The incident, however, was swiftly resolved, with authorities declaring the base secure in less than an hour. Normal operations resumed, although planned activities for the Army-Navy football game were canceled as a precaution.

Despite the quick resolution, specifics of the threat remain undisclosed. Efforts to reach the base's public affairs officer, medical center spokesperson, and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office for further information were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)