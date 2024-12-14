Turmoil in Syria: Hezbollah's Crossroad
Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem announced the group's loss of its vital supply route through Syria after a successful rebel offensive resulted in the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. Qassem did not name Assad directly but indicated that Hezbollah's stance on Syria's new government would depend on future stability.
In a significant development, Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem disclosed on Saturday that the Lebanese militia has been cut off from its strategic supply corridor through Syria.
This announcement follows the recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by a determined rebel offensive.
Though Qassem refrained from directly naming Assad, he stressed that Hezbollah would reserve judgment on Syria's new leadership until the nation's tumultuous situation finds a semblance of stability.
