Turmoil in Syria: Hezbollah's Crossroad

In a significant development, Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem disclosed on Saturday that the Lebanese militia has been cut off from its strategic supply corridor through Syria.

This announcement follows the recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by a determined rebel offensive.

Though Qassem refrained from directly naming Assad, he stressed that Hezbollah would reserve judgment on Syria's new leadership until the nation's tumultuous situation finds a semblance of stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)