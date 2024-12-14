Left Menu

Turmoil in Syria: Hezbollah's Crossroad

Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem announced the group's loss of its vital supply route through Syria after a successful rebel offensive resulted in the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. Qassem did not name Assad directly but indicated that Hezbollah's stance on Syria's new government would depend on future stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:09 IST
Turmoil in Syria: Hezbollah's Crossroad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant development, Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem disclosed on Saturday that the Lebanese militia has been cut off from its strategic supply corridor through Syria.

This announcement follows the recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by a determined rebel offensive.

Though Qassem refrained from directly naming Assad, he stressed that Hezbollah would reserve judgment on Syria's new leadership until the nation's tumultuous situation finds a semblance of stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024