Left Menu

Operation Sanyal: Security Forces Launch Offensive Against Infiltrators

Security forces launched a major operation against terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan, in the dense jungles of Kathua district. Despite heavy gunfire, no casualties were reported. The area, a known infiltration route, has seen increased terror activities, prompting ongoing operations and heightened vigilance by security personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:43 IST
Operation Sanyal: Security Forces Launch Offensive Against Infiltrators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces initiated a significant operation against terrorists who infiltrated from across the border in the dense woods of Kathua district, Jammu, on Sunday. Intelligence inputs indicated terrorists were in a 'dhok' within a nursery in Sanyal village, close to the Pakistan border.

A police team's search led to heavy gunfire, escalating into a gunfight with the infiltrators. Despite intense firing, there have been no casualties reported. Reinforcements have been dispatched to assist in the manhunt for the suspected terrorists, who possibly infiltrated through a ravine route or tunnel.

The operation is closely monitored by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat. The area's infiltration route has been active, with a rise in terror incidents, prompting enhanced security operations to curb these threats across the Jammu region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025