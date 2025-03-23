Operation Sanyal: Security Forces Launch Offensive Against Infiltrators

Security forces initiated a significant operation against terrorists who infiltrated from across the border in the dense woods of Kathua district, Jammu, on Sunday. Intelligence inputs indicated terrorists were in a 'dhok' within a nursery in Sanyal village, close to the Pakistan border.

A police team's search led to heavy gunfire, escalating into a gunfight with the infiltrators. Despite intense firing, there have been no casualties reported. Reinforcements have been dispatched to assist in the manhunt for the suspected terrorists, who possibly infiltrated through a ravine route or tunnel.

The operation is closely monitored by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat. The area's infiltration route has been active, with a rise in terror incidents, prompting enhanced security operations to curb these threats across the Jammu region.

(With inputs from agencies.)