Operation Sanyal: Security Forces Launch Offensive Against Infiltrators
Security forces launched a major operation against terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan, in the dense jungles of Kathua district. Despite heavy gunfire, no casualties were reported. The area, a known infiltration route, has seen increased terror activities, prompting ongoing operations and heightened vigilance by security personnel.
Security forces initiated a significant operation against terrorists who infiltrated from across the border in the dense woods of Kathua district, Jammu, on Sunday. Intelligence inputs indicated terrorists were in a 'dhok' within a nursery in Sanyal village, close to the Pakistan border.
A police team's search led to heavy gunfire, escalating into a gunfight with the infiltrators. Despite intense firing, there have been no casualties reported. Reinforcements have been dispatched to assist in the manhunt for the suspected terrorists, who possibly infiltrated through a ravine route or tunnel.
The operation is closely monitored by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat. The area's infiltration route has been active, with a rise in terror incidents, prompting enhanced security operations to curb these threats across the Jammu region.
