Escalation in Gaza: Israel's Renewed Offensive and the Impact on Civilians
An Israeli airstrike killed Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel in southern Gaza. The military campaign has escalated after a ceasefire breakdown, leading to extensive casualties. Civilians face increasing peril, drawing calls for international intervention to restore humanitarian aid and cease the hostilities.
Israeli airstrikes have dramatically intensified in southern Gaza, resulting in the death of Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel, according to the militant group's officials. This development signifies an escalation in Israel's renewed military operations against Hamas.
Overnight, explosions resounded across Gaza as Israeli forces targeted various sites. In response, Hamas accused Israel of assassinating Bardaweel while he was praying, claiming the assault also claimed his wife's life.
The violence disrupts a period of relative calm and has elicited calls for a ceasefire return. European nations urge Israel's humanitarian aid restoration amidst accusations that aid is misused by Hamas, a charge the group denies. The ongoing conflict stems from Hamas' recent offensive against Israeli communities on October 7, 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)