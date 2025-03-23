Escalation in Gaza: Israel's Renewed Offensive and the Impact on Civilians

Israeli airstrikes have dramatically intensified in southern Gaza, resulting in the death of Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel, according to the militant group's officials. This development signifies an escalation in Israel's renewed military operations against Hamas.

Overnight, explosions resounded across Gaza as Israeli forces targeted various sites. In response, Hamas accused Israel of assassinating Bardaweel while he was praying, claiming the assault also claimed his wife's life.

The violence disrupts a period of relative calm and has elicited calls for a ceasefire return. European nations urge Israel's humanitarian aid restoration amidst accusations that aid is misused by Hamas, a charge the group denies. The ongoing conflict stems from Hamas' recent offensive against Israeli communities on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)