Digital Heist: SOG Busts Cyber Fraud Ring in Rajasthan

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has arrested 15 individuals involved in a cyber fraud case. They allegedly swindled Rs 80 lakh from an elderly woman in Ajmer by digitally detaining her and transferring the money to invest in cryptocurrency. Significant evidence was recovered from the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has made significant progress in a high-profile cyber fraud case, arresting 15 suspects in connection with an Rs 80 lakh scam targeting an elderly woman in Ajmer district.

The accused allegedly manipulated the victim, keeping her under 'digital arrest' for a week last November. During this period, they transferred funds into 150 separate bank accounts, eventually using the money to invest in cryptocurrency, according to a statement by ADG (SOG) VK Singh.

The investigation led to the recovery of Rs 13 lakh in cash, 27 mobile phones, and numerous bank and identification documents, including 43 debit cards, 19 bank passbooks, 15 cheque books, and 16 SIM cards. Authorities are interrogating the arrested individuals for potential links to similar crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

