Digital Heist: SOG Busts Cyber Fraud Ring in Rajasthan

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has made significant progress in a high-profile cyber fraud case, arresting 15 suspects in connection with an Rs 80 lakh scam targeting an elderly woman in Ajmer district.

The accused allegedly manipulated the victim, keeping her under 'digital arrest' for a week last November. During this period, they transferred funds into 150 separate bank accounts, eventually using the money to invest in cryptocurrency, according to a statement by ADG (SOG) VK Singh.

The investigation led to the recovery of Rs 13 lakh in cash, 27 mobile phones, and numerous bank and identification documents, including 43 debit cards, 19 bank passbooks, 15 cheque books, and 16 SIM cards. Authorities are interrogating the arrested individuals for potential links to similar crimes.

