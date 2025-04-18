Left Menu

Digital Arrest Scam: Retired Colonel Duped of Rs 49 Lakh

A retired Indian Army colonel and his wife fell victim to cybercriminals who placed them under 'digital arrest', defrauding them of Rs 49 lakh in Himachal Pradesh. The scammers posed as officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch to extract money by claiming their Aadhaar was misused. Police have registered a case.

An elaborate scam by cybercriminals has reportedly victimized a retired Indian Army colonel and his wife in Himachal Pradesh, defrauding them of Rs 49 lakh. According to local police, the unsuspecting couple was placed under 'digital arrest' by the fraudsters.

The retired colonel received a video call from alleged scammers posing as Mumbai Crime Branch officers, falsely alleging that the couple's Aadhaar had been used for illegal activities like procuring SIM cards and laundering Rs 2 crore. Overwhelmed by the threats, the victims transferred money to the accused's account under the guise of an investigation.

The ordeal continued for several days until the couple realized the deceit and reported it to the police. Authorities have since initiated an investigation, freezing Rs 5.58 lakh that was traced in various accounts. Police urge citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious calls to the toll-free number 1930.

