For the first time, Russia has deployed North Korean troops in substantial numbers for assaults on Ukrainian forces attempting to hold an enclave in Russia's Kursk region, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Announced on Saturday, Zelenskiy described this as a new escalation in the ongoing conflict, urging a global response.

The use of North Korean troops might soon expand beyond the Kursk front, Zelenskiy warned. While initially noticed in October, Kyiv confirmed clashes and casualties involving these forces. The North Koreans are integrated within Russian units, contributing to an already considerable Russian force, although Moscow remains silent on their presence.

With Donald Trump's potential return to the White House stirring talks of peace negotiations, Ukraine has struggled to maintain its strategic foothold in Kursk. The growing conflict involving North Korean troops has heightened concerns, with Kyiv appealing for increased Western support against Moscow's aggressive strategies.

