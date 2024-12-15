Left Menu

North Korean Forces Join Russian Efforts in Ukraine: A New War Escalation

President Zelenskiy has reported the significant deployment of North Korean troops by Russia for assaults in Ukraine's Kursk region. This development marks an escalation in the conflict. Although Ukraine's maneuvers aim to leverage peace talks, the involvement of North Koreans raises concerns of further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:16 IST
North Korean Forces Join Russian Efforts in Ukraine: A New War Escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time, Russia has deployed North Korean troops in substantial numbers for assaults on Ukrainian forces attempting to hold an enclave in Russia's Kursk region, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Announced on Saturday, Zelenskiy described this as a new escalation in the ongoing conflict, urging a global response.

The use of North Korean troops might soon expand beyond the Kursk front, Zelenskiy warned. While initially noticed in October, Kyiv confirmed clashes and casualties involving these forces. The North Koreans are integrated within Russian units, contributing to an already considerable Russian force, although Moscow remains silent on their presence.

With Donald Trump's potential return to the White House stirring talks of peace negotiations, Ukraine has struggled to maintain its strategic foothold in Kursk. The growing conflict involving North Korean troops has heightened concerns, with Kyiv appealing for increased Western support against Moscow's aggressive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024