Cyclone Havoc Strikes Mayotte: Devastation Unleashed on French Territory

A massive cyclone has wreaked havoc on Mayotte, a French overseas territory, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and raising serious concerns about access to essential services. The island, which is already struggling with socio-economic issues, is now grappling with the aftermath of its worst storm in nearly a century.

Updated: 15-12-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating cyclone hit Mayotte on Saturday, threatening severe damage in what is being described as the French territory's worst storm in nearly a century.

Government buildings, the hospital, and homes have suffered considerable damage, heightening fears about shortages of food, water, and essential services. In an official meeting, French Prime Minister François Bayrou noted the storm's unexpected severity.

The archipelago remains significantly underdeveloped, magnifying the impact of the cyclone. Emergency services have been deployed, but communication remains limited. French media reported fatalities, while precise figures are still unavailable. Authorities are concentrating efforts on restoring public order amid reports of looting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

