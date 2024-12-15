Cyclone Havoc Strikes Mayotte: Devastation Unleashed on French Territory

A devastating cyclone hit Mayotte on Saturday, threatening severe damage in what is being described as the French territory's worst storm in nearly a century.

Government buildings, the hospital, and homes have suffered considerable damage, heightening fears about shortages of food, water, and essential services. In an official meeting, French Prime Minister François Bayrou noted the storm's unexpected severity.

The archipelago remains significantly underdeveloped, magnifying the impact of the cyclone. Emergency services have been deployed, but communication remains limited. French media reported fatalities, while precise figures are still unavailable. Authorities are concentrating efforts on restoring public order amid reports of looting.

