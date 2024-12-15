Left Menu

High-Stakes Fast: Dallewal's Fight for Farmers' Rights

DG Police Gaurav Yadav, alongside Home Ministry Director Mayank Mishra, met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at Punjab’s Khanauri border. Dallewal, demanding legal MSP guarantees and farmer rights, has been fasting since November 26. Their visit followed a Supreme Court's directive for immediate government intervention to end his protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:03 IST
High-Stakes Fast: Dallewal's Fight for Farmers' Rights
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, held a crucial dialogue with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting unto death to underscore the demands of the farming community.

Accompanied by Mayank Mishra, a director at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Yadav visited Dallewal at the Khanauri border, a strategic location between Punjab and Haryana. The 70-year-old Dallewal, also a cancer patient, began his hunger strike on November 26.

This meeting, occurring after the Supreme Court's directive for immediate negotiation, aims to address pressing issues including a legal guarantee for MSP and justice for 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims, while highlighting the urgency as medical experts warn of Dallewal's deteriorating health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024