High-Stakes Fast: Dallewal's Fight for Farmers' Rights

In a significant development, Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, held a crucial dialogue with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting unto death to underscore the demands of the farming community.

Accompanied by Mayank Mishra, a director at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Yadav visited Dallewal at the Khanauri border, a strategic location between Punjab and Haryana. The 70-year-old Dallewal, also a cancer patient, began his hunger strike on November 26.

This meeting, occurring after the Supreme Court's directive for immediate negotiation, aims to address pressing issues including a legal guarantee for MSP and justice for 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims, while highlighting the urgency as medical experts warn of Dallewal's deteriorating health.

(With inputs from agencies.)