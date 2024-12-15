High-Stakes Fast: Dallewal's Fight for Farmers' Rights
DG Police Gaurav Yadav, alongside Home Ministry Director Mayank Mishra, met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at Punjab’s Khanauri border. Dallewal, demanding legal MSP guarantees and farmer rights, has been fasting since November 26. Their visit followed a Supreme Court's directive for immediate government intervention to end his protest.
In a significant development, Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, held a crucial dialogue with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting unto death to underscore the demands of the farming community.
Accompanied by Mayank Mishra, a director at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Yadav visited Dallewal at the Khanauri border, a strategic location between Punjab and Haryana. The 70-year-old Dallewal, also a cancer patient, began his hunger strike on November 26.
This meeting, occurring after the Supreme Court's directive for immediate negotiation, aims to address pressing issues including a legal guarantee for MSP and justice for 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims, while highlighting the urgency as medical experts warn of Dallewal's deteriorating health.
