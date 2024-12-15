Left Menu

Restoring Order: Crackdown on Encroachments and Power Theft Near Shahi Jama Masjid

Following violent clashes, authorities are addressing encroachments and power theft around Shahi Jama Masjid. The campaign uncovered illegal gas cylinders and electricity connections. Meanwhile, the Bhasma Shankar temple has reopened, prompting locals to reconnect with their heritage, as part of broader efforts to restore order in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:16 IST
  • India

In the wake of violent clashes related to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which resulted in four fatalities, authorities have initiated a focused drive against encroachments and illegal power theft in the vicinity of the mosque.

The district administration commenced efforts to remove illegal encroachments on Sunday, with Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra leading the operation to clear drains outside homes and stores within the jurisdiction of the Nakhasa police station, near the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq.

This campaign also led to the discovery of 25 illegal domestic gas cylinders at Haji Rabban's residence, and extensive power theft amounting to Rs 1.25 crore at several mosques and a madrasa in Deepa Sarai. Meanwhile, the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar temple is seen as an opportunity for locals to reconnect with their cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

