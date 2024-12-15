Restoring Order: Crackdown on Encroachments and Power Theft Near Shahi Jama Masjid
Following violent clashes, authorities are addressing encroachments and power theft around Shahi Jama Masjid. The campaign uncovered illegal gas cylinders and electricity connections. Meanwhile, the Bhasma Shankar temple has reopened, prompting locals to reconnect with their heritage, as part of broader efforts to restore order in the area.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of violent clashes related to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which resulted in four fatalities, authorities have initiated a focused drive against encroachments and illegal power theft in the vicinity of the mosque.
The district administration commenced efforts to remove illegal encroachments on Sunday, with Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra leading the operation to clear drains outside homes and stores within the jurisdiction of the Nakhasa police station, near the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq.
This campaign also led to the discovery of 25 illegal domestic gas cylinders at Haji Rabban's residence, and extensive power theft amounting to Rs 1.25 crore at several mosques and a madrasa in Deepa Sarai. Meanwhile, the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar temple is seen as an opportunity for locals to reconnect with their cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Samajwadi Party Leader Accuses Government of Suppression
Samajwadi Party Urges Transparent Probe into Sambhal Unrest Amid Tensions
Samajwadi Party MPs Barred from Sambhal Amid Ongoing Tensions
Samajwadi Party Stifled Amidst Sambhal Tensions: Leader Demands Investigation
Tensions Rise as Samajwadi Party Delegation Blocked from Violence-Hit Sambhal