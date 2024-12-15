Freedom After Two Decades: The Return of Bali Heroin Convicts

Five Australians who served almost 20 years in Indonesian prisons for heroin trafficking have returned home, following an agreement between the Australian and Indonesian governments, announced Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The return of Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, and Michael Czugaj was conducted under a veil of secrecy. These individuals, once part of the notorious Bali Nine drug smuggling operation, are now free citizens, according to Albanese.

Australia's appreciation was extended to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the compassionate resolution of the case, illustrating respect for Indonesia's legal processes.

