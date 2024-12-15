Freedom After Two Decades: The Return of Bali Heroin Convicts
Five Australians, once jailed for heroin trafficking in Indonesia, returned home after nearly 20 years, following a bilateral agreement. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed their release as free citizens, thanking Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Their return revives memories of the infamous Bali Nine smuggling case.
- Country:
- Australia
Five Australians who served almost 20 years in Indonesian prisons for heroin trafficking have returned home, following an agreement between the Australian and Indonesian governments, announced Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
The return of Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, and Michael Czugaj was conducted under a veil of secrecy. These individuals, once part of the notorious Bali Nine drug smuggling operation, are now free citizens, according to Albanese.
Australia's appreciation was extended to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the compassionate resolution of the case, illustrating respect for Indonesia's legal processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)