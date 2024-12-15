Bihar CM Responds to Tragic Killing in Manipur
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned the deaths of two migrant workers from Gopalganj district killed in Manipur, announcing Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for their families. Sunalal Kumar and Dashrat Kumar were shot dead. The CM ensured further support for the victims' families through existing social welfare provisions.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has mourned the tragic deaths of two young migrant workers from the state who were shot dead in Manipur's Kakching district. The incident highlights the precarious conditions faced by migrant labourers across different regions.
The victims, Sunalal Kumar, 18, and Dashrat Kumar, 17, were construction workers hailing from Gopalganj district. They met their untimely deaths while residing in a rented accommodation in Kakching, marking a severe blow to their families back home.
Nitish Kumar announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the bereaved families. He also instructed officials from social welfare and labour departments to extend additional support to them under existing schemes, illustrating the seriousness with which the state is handling this unfortunate event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy of Migrant Workers: Odisha's Silent Crisis
Italy's largest circus shut over alleged exploitation of migrant workers
UN Migrant Workers Committee Discusses Egypt’s Efforts in Protecting Migrants and Refugees
Dreams Deferred: The Struggle of Migrant Workers in Lebanon
Tragic Loss: Bihar CM Responds to Migrant Workers' Killing in Manipur