Bihar CM Responds to Tragic Killing in Manipur

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has mourned the tragic deaths of two young migrant workers from the state who were shot dead in Manipur's Kakching district. The incident highlights the precarious conditions faced by migrant labourers across different regions.

The victims, Sunalal Kumar, 18, and Dashrat Kumar, 17, were construction workers hailing from Gopalganj district. They met their untimely deaths while residing in a rented accommodation in Kakching, marking a severe blow to their families back home.

Nitish Kumar announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the bereaved families. He also instructed officials from social welfare and labour departments to extend additional support to them under existing schemes, illustrating the seriousness with which the state is handling this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)