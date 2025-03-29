Prashant Kishor Demands Pay Parity for Bihari Migrant Workers

In a bold demand, Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor has called for pay parity for Bihari migrant laborers working in Gujarat, the home state of key political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Kishor's remarks come as Shah prepares for a tour of Bihar, with assembly elections looming in the near future.

Addressing the media in Purnea district, Kishor expressed skepticism about the significance of Shah's visit, attributing it to the electoral season. He challenged Shah to ensure that Bihari laborers receive wages equal to their Gujarati counterparts, highlighting the disparity faced by migrant workers in the western state.

Further criticizing the allocation of development resources, Kishor pointed to projects like the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, financed through international loans, while Bihar lacks even basic passenger train services. He urged Biharis to reconsider their electoral choices, advocating for policies that address local needs over inter-state disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)