Amit Shah's Call for Peace: Ending the Naxal Struggle

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a clarion call to Naxals, urging them to lay down their arms and reintegrate into the mainstream, with the promise of government-supported rehabilitation. His appeal came during the Bastar Olympics, a regional sporting event where he emphasized this commitment.

Shah expressed confidence that the nation would successfully eradicate Maoist presence by March 2026, signaling a push towards peace and stability in affected regions. This ambitious aim underscores the government's broader strategy for conflict resolution and regional development.

The Home Minister's message highlights a significant step towards ending a decades-long insurgency, seeking to transform militants into active contributors to society. By emphasizing rehabilitation, the government aims to foster a more harmonious national environment.

