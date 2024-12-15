Left Menu

Amit Shah's Call for Peace: Ending the Naxal Struggle

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Naxals to surrender and join mainstream society, emphasizing the government's commitment to their rehabilitation. Speaking at the Bastar Olympics, he expressed confidence that India would be Maoist-free by March 2026, calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a clarion call to Naxals, urging them to lay down their arms and reintegrate into the mainstream, with the promise of government-supported rehabilitation. His appeal came during the Bastar Olympics, a regional sporting event where he emphasized this commitment.

Shah expressed confidence that the nation would successfully eradicate Maoist presence by March 2026, signaling a push towards peace and stability in affected regions. This ambitious aim underscores the government's broader strategy for conflict resolution and regional development.

The Home Minister's message highlights a significant step towards ending a decades-long insurgency, seeking to transform militants into active contributors to society. By emphasizing rehabilitation, the government aims to foster a more harmonious national environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

