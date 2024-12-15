Amit Shah's Bold Promise: Eradicating Naxalism by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made an impassioned plea to Naxals to lay down their arms and integrate into society, offering them rehabilitation and support.

While addressing the Bastar Olympics in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, Shah vowed that India would be free of Maoists by March 2026. He credited the BJP's proactive stance in reducing Naxal activity through robust security and development measures.

Shah also highlighted the significant decline in casualties among security forces and civilians, attributing this to targeted operations and effective governance since Prime Minister Modi's tenure began.

(With inputs from agencies.)