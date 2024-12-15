Amit Shah's Bold Promise: Eradicating Naxalism by 2026
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Naxals to surrender and join the mainstream, promising rehabilitation. Speaking at the Bastar Olympics in Chhattisgarh, he pledged a Maoist-free India by March 2026. The current BJP-led government claims significant progress in anti-Naxal operations, citing reduced casualties and increased development efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah made an impassioned plea to Naxals to lay down their arms and integrate into society, offering them rehabilitation and support.
While addressing the Bastar Olympics in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, Shah vowed that India would be free of Maoists by March 2026. He credited the BJP's proactive stance in reducing Naxal activity through robust security and development measures.
Shah also highlighted the significant decline in casualties among security forces and civilians, attributing this to targeted operations and effective governance since Prime Minister Modi's tenure began.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Surpasses Membership Milestone in Chhattisgarh
Naxalite Threat Defused: Security Personnel Avert Tragedy in Chhattisgarh
Seven Maoists Killed in Telangana Police Encounter
Seven Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Mulugu district of Telangana: Police.
Tragic Loss in Chhattisgarh: Young Man Killed by Naxalites