Dramatic Turn: Actor Kidnapping Ring Unraveled in India

Four gang members were arrested for kidnapping actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan from Delhi airport and holding him hostage in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. Police revealed plans to target more actors, including Shakti Kapoor. Arjun, another suspect linked to comedian Sunil Pal's abduction, was injured in a police encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, four individuals have been apprehended for the kidnapping of actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan from Delhi airport, where he was subsequently held captive in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh for ransom, as disclosed by officials.

The suspects, who were also targeting veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, under the pretense of inviting him to an event, were planning further abductions, according to police reports. Bijnor's Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Jha, revealed that a complaint filed on December 9 by Khan's event manager, Shivam Yadav, led to the arrests.

In a related development, Arjun, another member of the gang related to comedian Sunil Pal's abduction case, was shot and injured during an encounter with police while attempting an escape. Authorities continue to investigate the extent of the gang's activities, and efforts are underway to apprehend additional suspects.

