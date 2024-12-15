Embassy Closure Highlights Tensions Between Israel and Ireland
Israel is closing its embassy in Dublin due to the Irish government's stance on the Palestinian state and its support for legal actions against Israel. Tensions escalated after Ireland backed a legal action in the ICJ, leading to reactions from both Israeli and Irish officials.
Israel announced the closure of its embassy in Dublin on Sunday, attributing the decision to the Irish government's 'extreme anti-Israel policies.' The closure follows Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state and its support for legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized the increasing diplomatic tensions following Dublin's recent stance. The closure coincided with Israel's recall of its ambassador from Ireland, which occurred after Dublin sided with South Africa's push for legal proceedings against Israel, accused of genocide, in the ICJ.
Despite the diplomatic strain, Irish leaders, including Prime Minister Simon Harris, have maintained that their country is 'pro-peace' and committed to human rights and international law. Meanwhile, Israel also revealed plans to establish an embassy in Moldova, continuing its broader diplomatic engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
