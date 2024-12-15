Smuggling Bust: 152 kg of Sandalwood Seized in Latur

In a decisive crackdown, law enforcement officials in Maharashtra's Latur district have successfully intercepted 152 kg of sandalwood purportedly being smuggled, valued at Rs 12.08 lakh. Authorities arrested two suspects in connection with the illegal operation, according to a statement released by the police on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, members of the Special Task Force (STF) halted a sports utility vehicle at Ausa on a local highway Saturday night. Upon inspection, sandalwood logs were discovered inside the vehicle, underscoring the suspected smuggling activity. Two individuals, aged 30 and 50, from Barshi and Ausa, were taken into custody, while a manhunt is underway to apprehend another alleged accomplice.

Sandalwood, recognized for its significant value, is protected under the Forest Act. Legal provisions require that permits from the forest department are obtained for its harvesting and transportation, primarily due to its use in sandal oil extraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)