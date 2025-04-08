Left Menu

Delhi Customs Foil Smuggling Bid, Seize Over 1kg of Yellow Metal

Delhi airport customs intercepted an Iraqi national, seizing 1203 grams of suspected gold hidden within his luggage. The detection occurred during routine screening, prompting further investigation into potential Customs Act violations. This action follows a similar drug-related interception at Mumbai's airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:50 IST
Delhi Customs Foil Smuggling Bid, Seize Over 1kg of Yellow Metal
Items recovered from Iraqi national (Photo/Customs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport intercepted an Iraqi national, uncovering 1203 grams of assorted yellow metal, initially suspected to be gold. The passenger, arriving from Baghdad, caught the attention of officers during routine X-ray baggage checks.

The vigilant customs team pursued a detailed examination after a Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) raised an alert, leading to the revelation of the concealed metal. The items, totaling over a kilogram, were masked beneath layers of ordinary luggage items in a bid to elude detection.

Authorities are now investigating to confirm the metal's authenticity and potential violations under the Customs Act, 1962. This development comes days after a separate high-profile seizure in Mumbai, where customs officials confiscated 1789 grams of suspected cocaine valued at around Rs 17.89 crore, resulting in an arrest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025