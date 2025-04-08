Delhi Customs Foil Smuggling Bid, Seize Over 1kg of Yellow Metal

In a significant bust, customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport intercepted an Iraqi national, uncovering 1203 grams of assorted yellow metal, initially suspected to be gold. The passenger, arriving from Baghdad, caught the attention of officers during routine X-ray baggage checks.

The vigilant customs team pursued a detailed examination after a Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) raised an alert, leading to the revelation of the concealed metal. The items, totaling over a kilogram, were masked beneath layers of ordinary luggage items in a bid to elude detection.

Authorities are now investigating to confirm the metal's authenticity and potential violations under the Customs Act, 1962. This development comes days after a separate high-profile seizure in Mumbai, where customs officials confiscated 1789 grams of suspected cocaine valued at around Rs 17.89 crore, resulting in an arrest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

