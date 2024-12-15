Left Menu

EU Stands Firm on Sanctions Until Syria Ensures Rights for All

The EU maintains sanctions on Syria until minority rights and women's protection are safeguarded under a unified government. EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the need for accountability and justice in rebuilding efforts post-Assad regime. The EU continues its role as major humanitarian aid donor.

The European Union's stance remains firm: sanctions on Syria will not be lifted until its new rulers demonstrate a commitment to protecting minorities and ensuring women's rights within a unified government. This was highlighted by the EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, amid ongoing discussions on Syria's future.

During a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Kallas indicated that expanding financial support for Syria was not on the immediate agenda. The EU, which is the largest donor of humanitarian aid to Syria, will wait to see substantive actions from Syria's interim leaders before reconsidering the sanctions regime.

Kallas stressed that transparency and accountability are essential for rebuilding Syria. With Assad's regime responsible for countless human rights abuses, the International Criminal Court's role in potential prosecutions remains critical. The EU continues to closely monitor developments, emphasizing a rights-based approach to future relations with Syria.

