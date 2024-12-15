Himachal's Path to Progress: Building for the Future

In a decisive move towards comprehensive development, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, reiterated his government's commitment to the welfare schemes reaching every societal stratum, even in the most secluded regions of the state.

Addressing a public gathering in Loharghat, Solan district, he announced the establishment of a sub-tehsil, responding to residents' longstanding demands. The government's investment plan includes Rs 600 crore for new school infrastructure over three years and strengthening the health sector's capacities in medical colleges and district hospitals.

Chief Minister Sukhu also outlined visions of providing quality amenities across education, health, and road sectors. The Congress government is dedicated to fostering self-reliance in the state, ensuring citizens enjoy dignified and respectable lives, bolstered by equal opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)