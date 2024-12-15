Assam Government Initiates Social Upliftment with New Ration Card Distribution
The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, launched the distribution of new ration cards across 49 assembly constituencies. The initiative aims to stabilize prices and provide food security for vulnerable groups, potentially adding pulses and sugar to the ration when prices spike.
The Assam government is exploring strategies to stabilize the prices of essential items like pulses and sugar through ration card distribution, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.
Sarma inaugurated the first phase of new ration card issuance, targeting 49 newly delimitated assembly constituencies, which seeks to promote an inclusive society. By December, beneficiaries will receive 5 kg of free rice as part of the scheme, which strengthens food security across the state.
The ration cards, now Aadhaar-linked, will also encompass additional benefits like medical insurance and subsidized LPG. The Assam government is considering including pulses and sugar during price hikes, a practice observed in other states. This move is a part of the government's broader '12 days of development' initiative, reaching millions of residents.
