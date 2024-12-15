Modi's Vision for a Viksit Bharat: A Call for Reforms and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indian states to foster environments conducive to the growth of start-ups and to address societal challenges like obesity, during the fourth national conference of chief secretaries.

He encouraged reforms aimed at citizen engagement and highlighted the need for transparency in government initiatives. Modi emphasized the transformation into a 'Viksit Bharat' by addressing health challenges, leveraging technology, and fostering economic growth through entrepreneurship.

The conference also discussed strategic themes such as urban development, renewable energy, and the circular economy, underscoring a collaborative approach for advancing India's service and non-farm rural sectors, while encouraging women-led development.

(With inputs from agencies.)