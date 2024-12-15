Modi's Vision for a Viksit Bharat: A Call for Reforms and Innovation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for states to create a supportive environment for start-ups, tackle obesity as a health issue, and digitize old manuscripts. Addressing the national conference of chief secretaries, Modi urged reforms for improved governance and highlighted the importance of leveraging technology and entrepreneurship.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indian states to foster environments conducive to the growth of start-ups and to address societal challenges like obesity, during the fourth national conference of chief secretaries.
He encouraged reforms aimed at citizen engagement and highlighted the need for transparency in government initiatives. Modi emphasized the transformation into a 'Viksit Bharat' by addressing health challenges, leveraging technology, and fostering economic growth through entrepreneurship.
The conference also discussed strategic themes such as urban development, renewable energy, and the circular economy, underscoring a collaborative approach for advancing India's service and non-farm rural sectors, while encouraging women-led development.
