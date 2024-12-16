Left Menu

ECOWAS Sets Up Special Court for Gambia Dictatorship Crimes

The regional bloc ECOWAS has approved the creation of a special court to address crimes committed in Gambia during Yahya Jammeh's military dictatorship. The decision, announced at a summit in Nigeria, marks a significant step toward justice following years of calls for accountability for abuses during Jammeh's rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Serrekunda | Updated: 16-12-2024 04:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 04:07 IST
ECOWAS Sets Up Special Court for Gambia Dictatorship Crimes

ECOWAS, the West African regional bloc, announced on Sunday the establishment of a special court dedicated to prosecuting crimes committed in Gambia during the era of military dictatorship.

The significant decision was revealed at a summit of regional heads in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, highlighting a regional commitment to justice and accountability.

The court will address alleged abuses during the rule of Yahya Jammeh, whose tenure from 1996 to 2017 was characterized by violations such as arbitrary detention and extrajudicial killings. Jammeh entered exile after losing the 2016 presidential election, and the decision to form the court follows numerous international calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024