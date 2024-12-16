ECOWAS Sets Up Special Court for Gambia Dictatorship Crimes
The regional bloc ECOWAS has approved the creation of a special court to address crimes committed in Gambia during Yahya Jammeh's military dictatorship. The decision, announced at a summit in Nigeria, marks a significant step toward justice following years of calls for accountability for abuses during Jammeh's rule.
ECOWAS, the West African regional bloc, announced on Sunday the establishment of a special court dedicated to prosecuting crimes committed in Gambia during the era of military dictatorship.
The significant decision was revealed at a summit of regional heads in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, highlighting a regional commitment to justice and accountability.
The court will address alleged abuses during the rule of Yahya Jammeh, whose tenure from 1996 to 2017 was characterized by violations such as arbitrary detention and extrajudicial killings. Jammeh entered exile after losing the 2016 presidential election, and the decision to form the court follows numerous international calls for justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
