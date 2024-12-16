Boosting China's Economic Resurgence Amidst Trade Challenges

China's statistics bureau spokesperson, Fu Linghui, has emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to support the country's economic recovery by 2025. The call comes amid increasing challenges from global trade protectionism.

Acknowledging the complexities posed by external factors, Fu stressed the necessity of advancing economic transformation through enhanced household income and risk mitigation strategies.

He asserted that addressing these priorities is critical for achieving significant progress in China's economic landscape.

