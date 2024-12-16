Left Menu

Boosting China's Economic Resurgence Amidst Trade Challenges

The spokesperson for China's statistics bureau, Fu Linghui, stresses the need for increased efforts to drive the nation's economic recovery in 2025. Given the growing trade protectionism complexities, enhancing household income and mitigating risks are crucial for a robust economic transformation.

China's statistics bureau spokesperson, Fu Linghui, has emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to support the country's economic recovery by 2025. The call comes amid increasing challenges from global trade protectionism.

Acknowledging the complexities posed by external factors, Fu stressed the necessity of advancing economic transformation through enhanced household income and risk mitigation strategies.

He asserted that addressing these priorities is critical for achieving significant progress in China's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

