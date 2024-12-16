Doctors Demand Justice: WBJPD's 10-Day Sit-In for CBI Accountability
The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD) plans a 10-day sit-in demonstration in Kolkata, demanding a timely CBI charge sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case. Triggered by the bail of two key suspects, the protest seeks permission for peaceful assembly and participant safety.
The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD) is set to commence a 10-day sit-in protest in Kolkata, highlighting dissatisfaction over the CBI's handling of the RG Kar hospital rape and murder investigation. The sit-in will take place at Doreena Crossing, pushing for the submission of the supplementary chargesheet.
Doctor Punyabrata Gun, a joint convener of the WBJPD, stated that permission has been sought from Kolkata Police to ensure a peaceful demonstration without disrupting traffic. The protest arises following the granting of bail to two accused individuals, a decision the WBJPD attributes to the CBI's delay in filing the chargesheet.
In addition to the sit-in, the WBJPD recently organized a march to the CBI office in Salt Lake, reinforcing their demand for timely justice. This movement has gained momentum after the discovery of an on-duty doctor's death at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, which had sparked widespread protests.
