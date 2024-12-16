Doctors Demand Justice: WBJPD's 10-Day Sit-In for CBI Accountability

The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD) is set to commence a 10-day sit-in protest in Kolkata, highlighting dissatisfaction over the CBI's handling of the RG Kar hospital rape and murder investigation. The sit-in will take place at Doreena Crossing, pushing for the submission of the supplementary chargesheet.

Doctor Punyabrata Gun, a joint convener of the WBJPD, stated that permission has been sought from Kolkata Police to ensure a peaceful demonstration without disrupting traffic. The protest arises following the granting of bail to two accused individuals, a decision the WBJPD attributes to the CBI's delay in filing the chargesheet.

In addition to the sit-in, the WBJPD recently organized a march to the CBI office in Salt Lake, reinforcing their demand for timely justice. This movement has gained momentum after the discovery of an on-duty doctor's death at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, which had sparked widespread protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)