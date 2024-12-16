Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Addresses Man-Animal Conflict Compensation in Lok Sabha

Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised an urgent issue in the Lok Sabha concerning compensation for victims of man-animal conflicts.

During the Question Hour, she questioned whether there would be an increase in compensation for farmers and ordinary people affected by such incidents, highlighting a recent elephant attack in her constituency.

In response, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav stated that the query was not directly related but assured that the forest department and administration are actively working on these issues in Wayanad, across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and would share the details with her.

