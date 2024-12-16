Left Menu

Strategic Capture in Donetsk: Russian Forces Seize Shevchenko Village

Russian troops have reportedly captured the village of Shevchenko in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to TASS. The report cites Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-appointed leader of the area. Reuters noted that the battlefield report's details could not be independently verified.

Updated: 16-12-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:15 IST
Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the village of Shevchenko in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The TASS state news agency shared the information on Monday, quoting Denis Pushilin, the Russian-backed head of the region.

This development marks a strategic gain for Russia in the volatile area of Donetsk. Pushilin's statement about Shevchenko's capture underscores the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region as Russian and Ukrainian forces continue their engagement.

However, Reuters indicated that it could not independently verify Pushilin's battlefield report, illustrating the challenges of obtaining accurate information in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

