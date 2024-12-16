Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the village of Shevchenko in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The TASS state news agency shared the information on Monday, quoting Denis Pushilin, the Russian-backed head of the region.

This development marks a strategic gain for Russia in the volatile area of Donetsk. Pushilin's statement about Shevchenko's capture underscores the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region as Russian and Ukrainian forces continue their engagement.

However, Reuters indicated that it could not independently verify Pushilin's battlefield report, illustrating the challenges of obtaining accurate information in conflict zones.

