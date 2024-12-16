EU's Diplomatic Shift: Direct Talks with Syria

In a significant development, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that the bloc's top diplomat for Syria will head to Damascus on Monday to initiate contact with the new Syrian government. This move marks a potential shift in the EU's approach towards Syria.

Kallas made the announcement as she arrived in Brussels for a meeting with EU foreign ministers. The decision underscores the EU's strategic interest in understanding and potentially engaging with the post-conflict political landscape in Syria.

The directive to send an envoy directly to Damascus suggests a renewed focus on diplomatic solutions and interactions with Syria, a country long enveloped in conflict. It indicates a willingness to explore avenues for dialogue with the new Syrian administration.

