Ice-Breaker: India-China Dialogue Set to Resume After Five Years

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is reportedly set to visit Beijing in the coming weeks to spearhead the Indian delegation at the long-awaited Special Representatives dialogue on border issues, which has been dormant for almost five years, according to credible sources.

The initiative to rekindle the dialogue was agreed upon during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23. This new round of talks, marking the 23rd edition, may convene later this month or in early January, insiders reveal.

The dialogue's revival comes after years of strained relations, primarily stemming from the eastern Ladakh border confrontation that began in May 2020. The recent disengagement from critical points like Demchok and Depsang has paved the way, facilitating the upcoming talks led by Doval and his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

(With inputs from agencies.)