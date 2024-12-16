Norway Bolsters Ukrainian Navy with Strategic Funding

In a significant geopolitical move, the Norwegian government announced on Monday a financial boost of 2.7 billion crowns ($242.38 million) to enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian navy.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere highlighted the importance of safeguarding both the Ukrainian populace and its infrastructure against the threats posed by Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

Equally important, he noted, is the protection of Ukraine's maritime exports, which are essential to the country's economic stability, by ensuring they remain uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)