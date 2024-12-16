Norway Bolsters Ukrainian Navy with Strategic Funding
Norway has announced a substantial financial aid package aimed at fortifying the Ukrainian navy. The move is intended to protect Ukraine's population and infrastructure from Russian naval aggression while also securing vital maritime exports that support Ukraine's economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:09 IST
In a significant geopolitical move, the Norwegian government announced on Monday a financial boost of 2.7 billion crowns ($242.38 million) to enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian navy.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere highlighted the importance of safeguarding both the Ukrainian populace and its infrastructure against the threats posed by Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Equally important, he noted, is the protection of Ukraine's maritime exports, which are essential to the country's economic stability, by ensuring they remain uninterrupted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement