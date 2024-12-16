Delhi Amplifies Security Amid Festive Season Rush

The Delhi Police have significantly beefed up security arrangements throughout the city ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

An official confirmed that more than 2,500 officers have been stationed at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the need for rigorous security at these key entry points.

Additional efforts, including night patrols and scrutinized hotel check-ins, have been implemented to maintain order and safety, particularly in areas with significant visitor inflow.

(With inputs from agencies.)