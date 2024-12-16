Left Menu

Delhi Amplifies Security Amid Festive Season Rush

Delhi Police have heightened security measures with increased personnel at city borders, particularly with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, in anticipation of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Enhanced night patrols and stricter hotel check-ins have been initiated to ensure safety. Delhi Traffic Police is also addressing potential road issues.

The Delhi Police have significantly beefed up security arrangements throughout the city ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

An official confirmed that more than 2,500 officers have been stationed at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the need for rigorous security at these key entry points.

Additional efforts, including night patrols and scrutinized hotel check-ins, have been implemented to maintain order and safety, particularly in areas with significant visitor inflow.

