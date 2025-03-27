Odisha Congress Intensifies Protest Over Women's Safety Under BJP Rule

The Odisha Congress escalated its opposition against the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration on Thursday, organizing a protest in Bhubaneswar. The party demanded the formation of a committee to look into the increasing crimes against women during the BJP's eight-month tenure. Their calls grew louder during a protest march directed at the Odisha Assembly.

State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das criticized the state for deploying police forces to obstruct demonstrators rather than tackling the real issue of women's safety. 'We carried out a peaceful protest. Yet, our members are being halted at various districts. If such deployment was for public safety, crimes against women might have diminished,' Das remarked.

Das also warned of larger protests if current practices of blocking their demonstrations continue. Meanwhile, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy suspended 12 Congress MLAs for alleged unruly behavior in the legislature. In response, State Minister Prithviraj Harichandan condemned what he deemed inappropriate behavior by opposition members, urging bipartisan cooperation for state development.

