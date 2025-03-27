Taiwan Assures Safety Despite Chinese Satellite Launch Amid Heightened Military Activity

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence (MND) confirmed on Thursday that a recently launched Chinese satellite poses no immediate threat to Taiwan, given its high altitude. This assurance comes despite the satellite's journey over central Taiwan, as detailed by the Taipei Times.

The satellite was launched at 11:55 p.m. from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan and proceeded toward the western Pacific Ocean, safely beyond Earth's atmosphere. In light of the satellite's altitude, the MND clarified that it presents no risk to Taiwan, while stressing ongoing vigilance against potential threats using its sophisticated C4ISR systems.

Within the last day, the MND has identified 20 Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels maneuvering in proximity to Taiwan. Notably, 12 aircraft breached the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering air defence zones in the north and southwest. In response, Taiwan's military promptly deployed patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems to monitor developments.

The United States continues to view China as a primary military and cyber threat. American intelligence agencies categorize potential threats into 'nonstate transnational criminals and terrorists' and 'major state actors', with China as a leading concern. Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence, emphasized China's advancements in hypersonic weapons, submarines, cyberwarfare, and nuclear arms in testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)