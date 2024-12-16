Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over Russia's Military Presence in Syria

The Kremlin announced that no final decisions have been made regarding Russia's military bases in Syria. Despite pulling back from front lines and posts, Russia is maintaining its two main bases after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. Some diplomatic evacuations have been reported.

The Kremlin announced on Monday that no final decisions have been made about the future of Russia's military bases in Syria, though it remains in contact with local authorities. This comes amid reports of tactical repositioning in the region.

According to Syrian officials, Russia is withdrawing its forces from certain front lines in northern Syria and the strategic Alawite Mountains. However, they underscore that Russia is not exiting its primary bases, even after the regime change following President Bashar al-Assad's fall.

On Sunday, Russia confirmed the evacuation of some diplomatic personnel from Damascus. The evacuation also included Belarusian and North Korean diplomats and was executed via a special air force flight from the Khmeimim base.

