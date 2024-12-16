Uncertainty Looms Over Russia's Military Presence in Syria

The Kremlin announced on Monday that no final decisions have been made about the future of Russia's military bases in Syria, though it remains in contact with local authorities. This comes amid reports of tactical repositioning in the region.

According to Syrian officials, Russia is withdrawing its forces from certain front lines in northern Syria and the strategic Alawite Mountains. However, they underscore that Russia is not exiting its primary bases, even after the regime change following President Bashar al-Assad's fall.

On Sunday, Russia confirmed the evacuation of some diplomatic personnel from Damascus. The evacuation also included Belarusian and North Korean diplomats and was executed via a special air force flight from the Khmeimim base.

