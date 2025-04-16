Left Menu

Bomb Scare Sparks Urgent Evacuation at Dwarka Court

The Dwarka court was temporarily evacuated following a bomb threat received via email. A police official reported that search operations involving dog and bomb detection squads were initiated. After thorough checks, nothing suspicious was found. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:06 IST
A bomb threat sent via email prompted the evacuation of the Dwarka court on Wednesday morning, according to a police official. The email, received the previous night, was reported to law enforcement on Wednesday.

Emergency response teams, including dog and bomb detection squads, swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct rigorous checks. Despite the urgency, no suspicious items were discovered during the search operation, officials confirmed.

The authorities have launched an investigation to determine the origin and authenticity of the bomb threat, with police assuring the public of their commitment to safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

