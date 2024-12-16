Norway Bolsters Ukrainian Naval Defenses

In a strategic move to counter Russian naval power in the Black Sea, Norway announced on Monday its intention to allocate 2.7 billion crowns ($242 million) to strengthen Ukraine's navy.

The financial aid, as part of the Maritime Capability Coalition initiated by Norway and Britain, targets innovation and boosting Ukraine's military autonomy. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere emphasized the crucial need to protect Ukraine's population and infrastructure from Russian attacks.

The initiative also ensures the security of Ukraine's maritime trade, which is vital for the country's economy. The support includes military equipment donations and mine clearance operations, aiming to enhance Ukrainian forces' capabilities along their coastline, according to Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram.

