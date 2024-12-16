Norway Bolsters Ukrainian Naval Defenses
Norway has pledged 2.7 billion crowns to fortify the Ukrainian navy against Russian forces. The funds are aimed at innovation and mine clearance, supporting Ukraine's naval collaboration with Western allies. The initiative also focuses on safeguarding Ukraine's maritime exports and training Ukrainian soldiers.
In a strategic move to counter Russian naval power in the Black Sea, Norway announced on Monday its intention to allocate 2.7 billion crowns ($242 million) to strengthen Ukraine's navy.
The financial aid, as part of the Maritime Capability Coalition initiated by Norway and Britain, targets innovation and boosting Ukraine's military autonomy. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere emphasized the crucial need to protect Ukraine's population and infrastructure from Russian attacks.
The initiative also ensures the security of Ukraine's maritime trade, which is vital for the country's economy. The support includes military equipment donations and mine clearance operations, aiming to enhance Ukrainian forces' capabilities along their coastline, according to Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Igniting Innovation: Youths Urged to Propel India's Technological Future
Bharat NCX 2024: India’s Cybersecurity Future with Innovation and Collaboration
Revolutionizing Livestock Trading: LiveStockEx's Digital Transformation Innovation
Cadillac Accelerates into Formula One: A New Era of Racing Innovation
Celebrating Innovation at IISF 2024