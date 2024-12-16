Left Menu

Indore's Bold Move: Alms Ban to Curb Begging by 2025

Indore's district administration in Madhya Pradesh will start enforcing a ban on giving alms from January 1, 2025, to combat begging. This initiative includes registering FIRs against those who give alms. An awareness campaign is ongoing to support the project, which is part of a national pilot by the Union Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:19 IST
Indore's Bold Move: Alms Ban to Curb Begging by 2025
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented step to eliminate begging in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, district authorities announced on Monday the enforcement of strict measures starting January 1, 2025. From this date, First Information Reports (FIRs) will be filed against individuals found giving alms to beggars.

District Collector Ashish Singh highlighted the administration's strategy, which includes a city-wide drive to raise awareness until December's end. 'We discourage residents from becoming accomplices by giving alms,' he stated. The effort also entails unmasking and rehabilitating those exploited by begging syndicates.

This action is part of a broader initiative launched by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment aimed at creating beggar-free cities. Indore is among the ten cities participating in this pilot project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024