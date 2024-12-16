Indore's Bold Move: Alms Ban to Curb Begging by 2025
Indore's district administration in Madhya Pradesh will start enforcing a ban on giving alms from January 1, 2025, to combat begging. This initiative includes registering FIRs against those who give alms. An awareness campaign is ongoing to support the project, which is part of a national pilot by the Union Ministry.
In an unprecedented step to eliminate begging in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, district authorities announced on Monday the enforcement of strict measures starting January 1, 2025. From this date, First Information Reports (FIRs) will be filed against individuals found giving alms to beggars.
District Collector Ashish Singh highlighted the administration's strategy, which includes a city-wide drive to raise awareness until December's end. 'We discourage residents from becoming accomplices by giving alms,' he stated. The effort also entails unmasking and rehabilitating those exploited by begging syndicates.
This action is part of a broader initiative launched by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment aimed at creating beggar-free cities. Indore is among the ten cities participating in this pilot project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
