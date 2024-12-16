Silenced Struggle: Myanmar's Hidden Hunger Crisis

Myanmar is grappling with a severe food crisis, but the ruling military junta has taken measures to suppress the dissemination of critical data about the growing hunger, a Reuters investigation has shown. Aid workers and researchers facing intimidation tactics refrain from making their findings public.

The hunger crisis, affecting millions, remains overshadowed due to the junta's restrictions on data collection and the publication of work that highlights escalating food insecurity. This stifled information flow makes it harder for relief organizations to secure much-needed funding.

Myanmar's situation underscores global systemic challenges in combating hunger, especially with the rising trend of governments obstructing vital aid. The International Food Security Phase Classification withheld its assessments, fearing repercussions for data collectors and researchers.

