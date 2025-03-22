Punjab CM Accuses BJP of Voter Suppression Tactics at Delimitation Meeting
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann claims BJP plans to cut seats in states it doesn’t win at the JAC meeting on delimitation. Concerns raised about transparency and fairness, with a call for extending the freeze on constituencies until the population controls are reassessed, highlighting disparate impacts on Southern states.
At the recent Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to diminish seats in states where the party does not secure victories. Mann questioned if Southern India is being penalized for successful population control measures.
He highlighted the BJP's alleged strategies to manipulate electoral boundaries unfavorably against regions that have effectively controlled population growth. The Punjab CM affirmed readiness to attend future discussions, with the next meeting set for Hyderabad.
The JAC voiced unanimous concern over the lack of transparency in delimitation processes. A resolution demanded that the Union government enhance transparency, advocating for the extension of the existing constituency freeze based on the 1971 Census. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin emphasized that states successful in population control shouldn't face punitive measures, urging necessary constitutional amendments.
A Core Committee of MPs was established to strategize and present a unified stance to the Prime Minister, challenging potential delimitation changes that contradict the JAC's principles. The meeting convened by CM Stalin included prominent leaders like Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy.
