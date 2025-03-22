Left Menu

Punjab CM Accuses BJP of Voter Suppression Tactics at Delimitation Meeting

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann claims BJP plans to cut seats in states it doesn’t win at the JAC meeting on delimitation. Concerns raised about transparency and fairness, with a call for extending the freeze on constituencies until the population controls are reassessed, highlighting disparate impacts on Southern states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:16 IST
Punjab CM Accuses BJP of Voter Suppression Tactics at Delimitation Meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the recent Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to diminish seats in states where the party does not secure victories. Mann questioned if Southern India is being penalized for successful population control measures.

He highlighted the BJP's alleged strategies to manipulate electoral boundaries unfavorably against regions that have effectively controlled population growth. The Punjab CM affirmed readiness to attend future discussions, with the next meeting set for Hyderabad.

The JAC voiced unanimous concern over the lack of transparency in delimitation processes. A resolution demanded that the Union government enhance transparency, advocating for the extension of the existing constituency freeze based on the 1971 Census. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin emphasized that states successful in population control shouldn't face punitive measures, urging necessary constitutional amendments.

A Core Committee of MPs was established to strategize and present a unified stance to the Prime Minister, challenging potential delimitation changes that contradict the JAC's principles. The meeting convened by CM Stalin included prominent leaders like Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025