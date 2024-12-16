Crisis of Accountability: Calls for Clergyman's Resignation
Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell faces calls for resignation over his handling of a priest's sexual misconduct case. Cottrell, criticized for letting the priest remain in his post, is set to temporarily lead the Church of England after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby's resignation over separate abuse claims.
Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is under fire as calls for his resignation mount over his handling of a sexual misconduct case involving a priest. This development arises as Cottrell prepares to assume temporary leadership of the Church of England following Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby's resignation.
Cottrell reportedly allowed a priest, barred from being alone with children due to misconduct allegations, to retain his position. Critics, including Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley, expressed disbelief over Cottrell's actions, questioning his credibility and moral authority to lead necessary changes in the church.
The Church of England, already facing scrutiny for past mishandlings of abuse claims, is once again under the spotlight. The resignation of Welby, effective by January 6, comes in the wake of an investigation condemning his failure to promptly report abuse by a church volunteer.
