Manhunt Intensifies for Alleged Uttar Pradesh Murder Suspects

In a bid to bring accused culprits to justice, Uttar Pradesh Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for the arrest of four individuals, including a local right-wing leader.

The suspects are wanted in connection with the murder of a youth earlier this month. Notices had been pasted urging them to surrender, but they ignored the warning.

Eleven other suspects, out of a larger group of named and unidentified individuals, have already been apprehended. Police teams are conducting continuous raids, with Superintendent Rajesh S confirming that efforts are underway to capture the remaining suspects.

