Manhunt Intensifies for Alleged Uttar Pradesh Murder Suspects

Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for four accused, including a local leader, related to a youth's murder. Notices were issued for their surrender, but they remain at large. Eleven suspects are already jailed. Teams continue raids to apprehend the fugitives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:43 IST
In a bid to bring accused culprits to justice, Uttar Pradesh Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for the arrest of four individuals, including a local right-wing leader.

The suspects are wanted in connection with the murder of a youth earlier this month. Notices had been pasted urging them to surrender, but they ignored the warning.

Eleven other suspects, out of a larger group of named and unidentified individuals, have already been apprehended. Police teams are conducting continuous raids, with Superintendent Rajesh S confirming that efforts are underway to capture the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

