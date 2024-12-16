Manhunt Intensifies for Alleged Uttar Pradesh Murder Suspects
Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for four accused, including a local leader, related to a youth's murder. Notices were issued for their surrender, but they remain at large. Eleven suspects are already jailed. Teams continue raids to apprehend the fugitives.
In a bid to bring accused culprits to justice, Uttar Pradesh Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for the arrest of four individuals, including a local right-wing leader.
The suspects are wanted in connection with the murder of a youth earlier this month. Notices had been pasted urging them to surrender, but they ignored the warning.
Eleven other suspects, out of a larger group of named and unidentified individuals, have already been apprehended. Police teams are conducting continuous raids, with Superintendent Rajesh S confirming that efforts are underway to capture the remaining suspects.
