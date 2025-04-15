ED Raids Target Congress Leader in Rajasthan
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the residence of Rajasthan Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as part of an ongoing investigation. Khachariyawas, who addressed the media, maintained his innocence and criticized the BJP government for using the ED for political purposes. The case involves multiple search locations.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its efforts on Tuesday by conducting raids at the residence of prominent Rajasthan Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, according to official sources.
In a determined address to reporters, Khachariyawas declared his innocence and denounced any attempt by the BJP government to leverage the ED for political maneuvers. 'I am not afraid of the ED,' he emphasized.
The federal agency's probe extends beyond Khachariyawas' premises, with searches reportedly taking place in several other locations. Authorities are expected to release further information as the investigation progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
