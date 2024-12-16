Global Powers Unite Against North Korea-Russia Military Alliance

The United States and nine other nations, along with the European Union, have issued a joint statement condemning the strengthening military ties between North Korea and Russia. The statement highlights concerns over the implications of this growing partnership on global security.

Countries involved in the statement included Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Britain. They emphasized the need for a collective approach in responding to the dangers posed by North Korea and Russia's cooperation.

The collaboration aims to counter these threats, particularly through the imposition of economic sanctions, as the participating nations affirm their commitment to global stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)