Left Menu

Global Powers Unite Against North Korea-Russia Military Alliance

The United States, nine other countries, and the European Union have come together to condemn the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. They announced their commitment to applying economic sanctions to counter the threats posed by this partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:42 IST
Global Powers Unite Against North Korea-Russia Military Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and nine other nations, along with the European Union, have issued a joint statement condemning the strengthening military ties between North Korea and Russia. The statement highlights concerns over the implications of this growing partnership on global security.

Countries involved in the statement included Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Britain. They emphasized the need for a collective approach in responding to the dangers posed by North Korea and Russia's cooperation.

The collaboration aims to counter these threats, particularly through the imposition of economic sanctions, as the participating nations affirm their commitment to global stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024